2 Teens Drown While Bathing In River In UP's Bahraich: Police

Two teenagers drowned in the Rapti River in Nawabganj area of the Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place yesterday when Lalit Jaiswal, Vijay Rawat, Suraj Baranwal and Akash Soni got into the river to take a bath.

Senior police official Ramji Yadav said that while Suraj Baranwal and Akash Soni were saved by locals, 18-year-old Lalit and Vijay, 19, died.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem," Mr Yadav said.

