2 Men, Under Influence Of Alcohol, Arrested For Firing In Air: Cops

Two men were arrested after they allegedly fired in the air while drinking alcohol, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said a PCR staff, who was on his way to Bharthal village on Tuesday night, suddenly heard gunshots.

He saw the shots being fired by occupants of a car coming from Bijwasan.

On spotting the PCR, the accused fled towards Bharthal.

After chasing them for around 3-4 kilometers, the PCR staff stopped the car, a senior police officer said.

The PCR van was also damaged as the vehicle driven by the accused hit the van.

Two people Subhash and Monu were arrested while the third person - Meenu Pehlwan managed to escape with the pistol, he said.

The accused were under the influence of alcohol when they opened fire in the air, he added.

Three fired cartridges were recovered from the place of incident, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being on to arrest the third accused.

