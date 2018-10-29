2 Men Killed, Their Girlfriends Abducted In Jharkhand

Police found two slippers and clothes of women as well as a bike at the spot. (File)

Two men were murdered and their girlfriends abducted in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said today.

The bodies of Mangal Deo Oraon, 22, and Punai Oraon, 20, were found in Targut village. Their heads had been crushed by boulders.

Police found two slippers and clothes of women as well as a bike at the spot.

Police officer Upendra Kumar Mahto said the girls may have been lovers of the deceased and could have been abducted by criminals.

According to family members, the two youths left their home on Saturday to take part in a tribal festival. Both were seen with the girls yesterday.