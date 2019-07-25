2 Kanwars On Way To Haridwar Killed In Road Accidents In UP's Shamli

The killed men have been identified as 25-year-old Deepak and 26-year-old Gaurav. (Representational)

Two Kanwars on their way to Uttarakhand's Haridwar from Panipat in Haryana were killed and another two injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

In both the accidents, which happened on the Panipat-Kairana highway, three Kanwars each on two motorbikes were hit by other vehicles, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

He said one of the motorbikes was hit by a car, while a tractor-trolley rammed into the other two-wheeler.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Mr Tiwari said.

He said the killed men have been identified as 25-year-old Deepak and 26-year-old Gaurav.

Each year during the holy month of sawan, lakhs of followers of Lord Shiva hold the Kanwar Yatra. Saffron-clad Kanwars are Lord Shiva devotees who gather at Haridwar every year to take a dip and collect the water of the holy river Ganga to offer it to Lord Shiva.

