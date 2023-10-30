2 Dead After Truck Catches Fire After Collision: Rajasthan Police

The operator of the other truck fled the scene. cops said. (Representational)

A truck driver and his helper died in Rajasthan's Sirohi district as the vehicle burst into flames after a collision with another truck, police said on Monday.

They said the accident occurred in the Sadar police station area near the Mirpur border on the Sirohi-Kandla National Highway 168 on Sunday night when a truck transporting stones collided head-on with one carrying coal.

Police said both trucks caught fire after the collision. The driver and the helper of the coal-laden truck, Irfan Mohammad and Irshad respectively, died in the fire, they said.

The operator of the other truck fled the scene.

Police said a case was registered against the driver of the truck loaded with stones and an investigation is underway.

