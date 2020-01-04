2 Cops Among 7 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhattisgarh: Police

Acting on a tip-off, police and forest department staff arrested the accused from Karli village on Gidam-Bijapur road, an official said.

2 Cops Among 7 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhattisgarh: Police

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act, police added (Representational)

Dantewada:

Seven people, including two policemen, were arrested and four leopard skins seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police and forest department staff arrested Lalu (46), Arjun Barsa (41), Ladruram (27), Ramnath (25), Shankar Poyam (32), Masram Kadiyami (28) and Tamo Deepchandra from Karli village on Gidam-Bijapur road, an official said.

"Kadiyami and Poyam are police jawans posted in Bijapur district. We received a tip-off that some suspects were heading towards Bijapur from Gidam with leopard hides on motorcycles. We intercepted them near Karli and four leopard hides were seized," he said.

Four motorcycles, mobile phones and knives were also seized.

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

Comments
Chhattisgarhleopard skins

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News