2 Cops Among 7 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhattisgarh: Police

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act, police added (Representational)

Seven people, including two policemen, were arrested and four leopard skins seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police and forest department staff arrested Lalu (46), Arjun Barsa (41), Ladruram (27), Ramnath (25), Shankar Poyam (32), Masram Kadiyami (28) and Tamo Deepchandra from Karli village on Gidam-Bijapur road, an official said.

"Kadiyami and Poyam are police jawans posted in Bijapur district. We received a tip-off that some suspects were heading towards Bijapur from Gidam with leopard hides on motorcycles. We intercepted them near Karli and four leopard hides were seized," he said.

Four motorcycles, mobile phones and knives were also seized.

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act, he added.