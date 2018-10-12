2 Brothers Get Life For Acid Attack On Woman In Bihar

The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 3,20,000 on both of them.

Cities | | Updated: October 12, 2018 21:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Brothers Get Life For Acid Attack On Woman In Bihar

The two brothers, along with one of their friend attacked the girl for rejecting a marriage proposal.

Nawana: 

A Bihar court Friday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for throwing acid on a girl three years ago. The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 3,20,000 on both of them, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Anil Kumar said. The amount would be paid to the acid attack survivor's family. 

One of the brother wanted to marry the girl but she rejected his proposal. With the help of his brother and another person, he threw acid on the girl while she was sleeping at her house in Pachrukhi village, causing injuries to her face and body. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

acid attackjail term for acid attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAir India FlightRafale deal News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................