19 School Children Injured After Buses Collide On Jaipur-Delhi Highway 19 students, both boys and girls, were injured in the accident.

Share EMAIL PRINT 19 school children injured in the bus collision on Jaipur-Delhi highway are being treated at a hospital Jaipur: Nineteen students of a private school were injured when their school bus was hit by another bus on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway this morning, police said.



The school bus overturned after the collision, leaving 19 students, both boys and girls, injured, Sub inspector of Kotputali Police Station Rajesh Kumar said.



He said the children have been admitted to a local hospital.



More details are awaited.





