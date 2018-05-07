19 School Children Injured After Buses Collide On Jaipur-Delhi Highway

19 students, both boys and girls, were injured in the accident.

Cities | | Updated: May 07, 2018 13:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
19 School Children Injured After Buses Collide On Jaipur-Delhi Highway

19 school children injured in the bus collision on Jaipur-Delhi highway are being treated at a hospital

Jaipur:  Nineteen students of a private school were injured when their school bus was hit by another bus on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway this morning, police said.

The school bus overturned after the collision, leaving 19 students, both boys and girls, injured, Sub inspector of Kotputali Police Station Rajesh Kumar said.

Comments
He said the children have been admitted to a local hospital.

More details are awaited.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

School Bus AccidentSchool Children InjuredJaipur-Delhi Highway Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................