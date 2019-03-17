16-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself Ablaze After Parents Fix Marriage

Parents arranging the girl's marriage despite her objection, say police (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl died after she allegedly set herself ablaze at home to protest against her parents arranging her marriage despite her objection, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the girl, who is a Class 12th student, told her parents that she did not want to get married.

However, the parents allegedly went ahead with the arrangements for the marriage to be held next month after the 12th standard examination.

