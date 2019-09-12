16-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 8th Floor Of Building Near Delhi

The police said that the girl was living with her family in Cherry Country Society in Greater Noida.

A 16-year-old girl was fatally injured after she slipped and fell off the balcony of her eighth-floor house in a residential society in Greater Noida on Thursday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Diksha, a Class 11 student. The police told news agency PTI that she was living with her family in Cherry Country Society under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida.

Senior officer Rajeev Kumar said the incident happened in the evening and they have launched a probe into the case.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

