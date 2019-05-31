14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Set On Fire By Man In UP

The man poured a bottle of kerosene over the girl while she was sleeping on the terrace of her house Wednesday night.

Cities | | Updated: May 31, 2019 22:01 IST
14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Set On Fire By Man In UP

The police have registered a case but are yet to make an arrest. (Representational)


Meerut: 

A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by a man over a past relationship between his sister and the girl's brother, the police said.

The man poured a bottle of kerosene over the girl while she was sleeping on the terrace of her house Wednesday night. The girl suffered 80 per cent burns and was rushed to a district hospital.

The two families had earlier slapped cases against each other after the accused's sister eloped with the girl's brother last year.

The police have registered a case but are yet to make an arrest. The man came to the police station and claimed he was innocent, police officer Jitendra Kumar said.

