10 Killed, 8 Injured After Two Vehicles Collide In Assam's Sivasagar

At least ten people died and eight others were badly injured in a road accident at Demow in Upper Assam's Sivasagar district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Thaora Dol in Demow when two passenger vehicles travelling in opposite direction collided.

Police said that while four people died on the spot, six others were declared brought dead by the hospital.

"Eight seriously injured people have been shifted to different hospitals including the education college at Dibrugah," police said, adding that as it was raining in the area, the vehicles may have lost control.

Local residents said that the accident took place when a passenger vehicle going to Jorhat collided with a passenger bus going to Dibrugarh. The impact was huge as the front side of the passenger vehicle got completely damaged, locals added.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed grief over the accident and has asked the Transport Commissioner Virendra Mittal to launch a probe.

The Chief Minister has also asked the department concerned to extend all possible help to the injured.

