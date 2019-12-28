10 Infants Die In 2 Days In Rajasthan's Kota, Chief Minister Orders Probe

Sources said that the incubation units were found not to be working properly. (Representational)

Ten infants have died in 48 hours at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, prompting an inquiry by the state government.

A team led by state's Medical Education Secretary, Vaibhav Galeria, found lapses in JK Lon Hospital's incubation unit for the neonatal infants.

Sources said that the incubation units were found not to be working properly, and the hospital placed two infants into one incubator due to the shortage.

Speaking to media, Mr Galeria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a very serious view of the matter. "The chief minister has taken this issue very seriously and hence, I am here to find out the reason for neonatal deaths. A special committee will investigate if there were hygienic or clinical issues behind the death of these kids. Besides, all other issues will also be taken up," Mr Galeria was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

However, the doctors denied lapses saying that infants were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

"Our investigation says that 10 deaths were normal and children did not die because of any negligence," said Dr HL Meena, hospital superintendent.

Another hospital official, Amrit Lal Bairwa, Head of the department (paediatrics), said that infant mortality rate in Kota averages at between 10-15 per cent "which is not at all alarming".

The children were admitted in a serious condition, he added.

As per Sample Registration System, the average infant mortality rate is quite high in Rajasthan at 38 deaths per 1000 births.



Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from Kota, urged Chief Minister Gehlot to look into the matter. Mr Birla said that 800 to 900 infants, and 200 to 250 kids died every year in "this major hospital" due to lack of qualified personnel and non-functioning of life-saving equipment.

Mr Birla, in a letter to Mr Gehlot, said as per his information, ventilator, nebuliser and other life-saving instruments are not in working condition in the hospital.