1 Dead, 8 Injured Due To Stampede At Bihar Temple

A stampede broke out near a temple in Lakhisarai district of Bihar this morning, leaving one person dead and at least eight injured, police said.

The incident took place at the Ashok Dham temple, where devotees had turned up in large number to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva as today is the last Monday of the "Shravan" month.

"At one point of time, the crowd grew restless and many people began to jostle, leading to a stampede-like situation. The situation was, however, soon brought under control," a police officer of the area Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

"A 60-year-old unidentified person collapsed on the spot. There were no injury marks on his body, which has been brought to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem. He appears to have suffered a massive heart attack," the police officer said.

"Those said to be injured had actually fallen sick, on account of extreme humidity and suffocation caused by overcrowded surroundings. They were being treated at the hospital and their condition is out of danger," he said.

