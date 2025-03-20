Advertisement
1 Auto, 14 Children: Video Of UP Cop's Traffic Stop Goes Viral

While the cop asked the children to get out of the auto, a man counted the number of students seated in the three-wheeler and recorded the incident.

Read Time: 1 min
1 Auto, 14 Children: Video Of UP Cop's Traffic Stop Goes Viral
The video is now viral on social media and the police have issued a challan against the driver.

A cop stopped an autorickshaw for checking at an intersection in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The police officer was surprised when he saw 14 schoolchildren travelling in a small auto.

A cop posted at the BKD intersection stopped a three-wheeler when he saw many children in school uniforms in the auto. At least three children were sitting in the front with the driver and 11 in the back.

While the cop asked the children to get out of the auto, a man counted the number of students seated in the three-wheeler and recorded the incident.

The video is now viral on social media and the police have issued a challan against the driver.

- with inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam

Jhansi, Jhansi Cop
