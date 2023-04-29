Woman Found Dead At Chennai Airport, Cops Suspect Suicide

No suicide not has been found yet, the cops said. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman jumped to death while watching a movie at a theatre in Chennai airport last night, the police said.

The woman, identified as Aishwarya, was watching the movie with her two children, who are safe. The police suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

The woman used to live in Polichalur, an area area adjoining the Chennai airport. A senior police official told NDTV that, "According to her family, she was suffering from a mental illness and was undergoing treatment."

Last night, she suddenly walked out of the threatre and reportedly jumped, the police official added.

The woman's husband is currently in the US and no suicide not has been found yet, the cops added.