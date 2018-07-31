Three Arrested For Leaking Students Data Online In Chennai

The three arrested persons been remanded to judicial custody. (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested in Chennai for allegedly leaking online data of students who appeared for public school examinations, police said today.

The action was taken on a complaint from Tamil Nadu Director of Government Examinations, D Vasundaradevi, who said the database of students of Class X, XI and XII, who had appeared for public exams, were being "sold" through certain private websites and "misused", police said.

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested Pravin Chaudhry and Venkatrao, owners of two private firms, and Sudhakar, running a web designing company, for the alleged data theft of these students.

Chaudhry and Sudhakar created 10 websites to sell the data online while Vankatrao used the information for "commercial purposes," the release said.

The three persons, who were arrested on Saturday, have been remanded to judicial custody, it said.