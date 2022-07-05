Madras High Court Judge Agrees To Hear Plea Against July 11 AIADMK Meet

The Madras High Court will hear the plea tomorrow.

A judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 6, a plea to restrain the Edappadi K Palanisawmi faction of the AIADMK from conducting a general council meet of the party on July 11.

A mention to this effect was made today before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy, who agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday.

The mention was made following the suggestion of a division bench, which while refusing to interfere with the July 11 meet on Monday, had suggested to the petitioner to approach the single judge who had earlier permitted the party to hold the GC meeting on June 23 with some riders.

The bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan had declined the plea against the July 11 meet from M Shanmugum, a general council member from Tiruppur, seeking to punish Mr Palaniswami and others for contempt of the earlier orders of the court passed on June 22.

The petitioner can, at the best, approach the single judge (Justice Krishnan Ramasamy), with the prayer to stall the conduct of the meeting, the bench had said and adjourned further hearing on the plea for contempt to July 7.

The dominant Palaniswami camp, which is pushing hard for his taking up the single leadership of the party, which is being strongly opposed to by Mr Panneerselvam's supporters, has summoned the GC on July 11, ostensibly to elect the former as the single leader.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)