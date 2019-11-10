IIT Madras Student Found Dead In Her Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

Since December 2018, this is the fifth case of suicide at IIT Madras.

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, was found dead in her hostel room on Friday, the police said, adding that it is suspected to a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been found yet, they said.

A police official, investigating the case, said: "The reason for her suicide is not known. We are investigating."

The student, a native of Kerala, was pursuing integrated MA programme at the institute, the police said.

A statement from IIT Madras said: "It is with deep grief and sadness that IIT Madras has to inform the passing away of a first year undergraduate student of Humanities and Social Sciences Department, last night (November 8). IIT Madras faculty, staff and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student. This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May her soul rest in peace".

In September 22, S Shahal Kormath, a final-year Ocean Engineering student from Kerala's Palakkad, had committed suicide. Earlier in January this year, Gopal Babu, a first-year M Tech student and a native of Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide in his room.

A PhD scholar, Ranjana Kumari from Jharkhand, also committed suicide recently. In December 2018, Aditi Simha, an assistant professor at IIT, committed suicide in the staff quarters on the campus.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

