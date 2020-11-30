Gold Worth Rs 1.57 Crores Seized At Chennai Airport, 3 Arrested: Cops

A trolley bag and three packets of gold paste were recovered from the pant of the accused.

Chennai Air Customs officials have seized 3.15 kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.57 crores from Chennai International Airport and arrested three accused in connection with the recovery.

As per a tweet by Chennai Air Customs on Sunday, gold sheets or foils were recovered from LCD monitors, 12 gold sheets from a laptop and a trolley bag and three packets of gold paste were recovered from the pant of the accused.

"Chennai Air Customs: 3.15 kg gold valued at Rs.1.57 Cr seized under Customs Act from 8 pax who arrived by flight FZ8517, IX1644 and 6E66 from Dubai on November 28/29, 64 gold sheets/foils from LCD monitors,12 from laptop, trolley bag and 3 packets of gold paste form pant were recovered. 3 Arrested," tweeted the customs.