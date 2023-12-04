Pics: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Submerged As Rain Batters Chennai

Heavy rain is predicted in the upcoming 24 hours in Chennai and its surroundings.

Cyclone Michaung has unleashed ferocious Winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The cyclone Michaung is swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra coast currently. The Tamil Nadu government is taking stringent measures to shield its citizens from the relentless force of rain and winds by shutting schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and three adjoining districts.

Man sits on his kitchen counter after heavy rains flood his house in Chennai.

Terrencial rain has been reported in north coastal Tamil Nadu, fully surrounding Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts, with Thiruvallur district bearing the pressure of the downpour.

People wade across street flooded by extreme overnight rainfall in Chennai.

Heavy rain is predicted in the upcoming 24 hours in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

A man sits outside his house in Chennai as the capital battles with strong gush of winds and rains.

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water.

Car half submerged in water due to extreme rainfall in Chennai

The water level reached the danger mark between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge leading to cancellation of 11 express trains from Chennai Central today.

People on a road divider as rains flood the street entirely making the roads invisible.

The state government has urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home. Chief Minister MK Stalin is closely monitoring the situation and has reviewed all the safety measures last night.