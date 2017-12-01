Corporal Punishment Caught On Camera: Chennai School Suspends Teacher

A school teacher reportedly working at a government-aided school in Chennai has been suspended by the school for whipping students with a stick. CCTV images, which NDTV can't verify, show 11 students being beaten by the teacher with a stick in the computer laboratory for allegedly not completing the assignment he had given.Images show some children were whipped twice and some once. In one case the teacher is seen asking a boy to lift both his hands before he would hit him on his back.S Ravi Sankar, Headmaster of the school, says, "This is unacceptable. The government has banned corporal punishment. We would take further action based on our enquiry and his response".However, the school has not informed the police about this. The Headmaster added, "No student has complained and that's why we've not complained to the police. However the teacher has to face action by us".NDTV was unable to reach the suspended teacher for his response.