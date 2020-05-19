Hero's Welcome For Chennai Cop As He Joins Work After Beating COVID-19

Sub Inspector Arunachalam was greeted with a bouquet by the Commissioner of Police, AK Viswanathan

A Chennai police officer received a hero's welcome as he reported to work on Monday after beating the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, caused by a novel coronavirus. Sub Inspector Arunachalam was greeted with a bouquet by the Commissioner of Police, AK Viswanathan, as a police band played music to welcome him.

The 52-year-old police officer, overwhelmed with the gesture, said, "my colleagues and senior officers looked after my family well. They were constantly in touch with me and that helped me to recover well".

The Police Commissioner, expressing happiness over Mr Arunachalam's return, said: "We are happy about his return. We are looking forward to the return of all those under treatment for COVID-19, so they could serve the people soon".

The police station, to which the officer belonged, was disinfected and visits by the public restricted to the area outside the police station in wake of the spread of the pandemic.

"Keeping with the guidelines, we have made arrangements in terms of furniture outside the station's entrance," said an officer.

320 police personnel have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across Tamilnadu, one of the worst-hit states. Chennai cops top the list with 276 police officers testing positive as most of them are involved in the coronavirus containment work.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, too, had contracted the virus when he was on duty at Chennai's Koyambedu Vegetable Market which has now emerged as a super spreader, infecting at least 2600 people.