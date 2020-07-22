Construction Starts In Chennai As Builders Bring Back Workers In Buses

Even though Tamil Nadu has 1.80 lakh COVID-19 cases, builders and workers are desperate to resume work.

Thousands of migrant construction workers, who had returned home after a countrywide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, are being brought back in chartered sleeper buses to resume construction in Chennai.

Even though Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by COVID-19 with 1.80 lakh cases, the desperation to start work is mutual for builders and workers.

Migrant workers are happy to return as most have raked up huge debts in absence of a steady income for months. Builders are focused on cutting losses incurred on account of delay, bank interest and inflated cost of material. They are spending up to Rs 15,000 on bringing back each worker, most of whom are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as state-run road transport services remain suspended in Tamil Nadu.

At Asta Arise, a Rs 500-crore, 18-storeyed luxury apartment project in Chennai's Alwarpet area, work has resumed with 26 of the nearly 150 workers back. Another group is expected soon.

Bahadur, a worker from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who left in March, said, "We have had to borrow a lot. We haven't been able to nourish our child well. I'm happy I'm back here to start earning," he told NDTV.

Saravana Kumar, a bar bender from Bihar, said he's desperate to get his salary. "I have to send money home for food and my children's education. I am not scared of Corona; I don't go out unnecessarily and I take precautions."

Asta Arise Managing Director Tamanna Aggarwal is excited that they have been able to resume construction. The delay and escalation in price of materials has led to losses, she said, adding, "Payment of interest and delay in handover to customers are our major concerns. With no public transport, we have no option but to make travel arrangements for our workers."

Industry experts said that before the lockdown, there were around 2 lakh migrant construction workers in Chennai.

"Only 40% workers are back. We are waiting for trains to resume so a larger number can return. This could lead to a rise in property prices for new buyers," S Sridharan, Chairman of CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said.

For now, builders just hope Chennai's COVID count would decline or remain stable.