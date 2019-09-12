Chennai-Based Car Dealer Found Hanging At Home, Cops Suspect Suicide

Reeta Lankalingam, 49, was the Joint Chairperson of Lanson Toyota in Chennai.

A Chennai-based businesswoman was found hanging at her home in the city's Kothari Road area. Police suspect the woman may have committed suicide over a family feud.

Investigators said 49-year-old Reeta Lankalingam, the Joint Chairperson of Lanson Toyota, did not come out of her room till 9 AM today.

Later, a supervisor associated with her firm found her hanging and informed the police.

Confirming the woman's death, a senior police officer told NDTV: "It appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating it."

Investigators said she had an argument with her husband, Lankalingam Murugesu -who is the Managing Director Lanson Toyota - yesterday over taking some action against an employee.

A police officer said, "She appears to have taken the extreme step due to the rift with her husband Lankalingam over the issue".

Police also said her husband spent last night at a hotel and was not at home on Thursday morning.

Police said no suicide note has been found yet. Her post-mortem will be performed at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Reeta belonged to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.