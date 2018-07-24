Air India Flight Suffers Bird-Hit While Landing In Chennai

The radar dome of the Air India aircraft was damaged in the bird strike.

An Air India flight from Singapore headed to Chennai suffered a bird-strike while landing this morning. All 172 people on board are safe. The flight's radar dome or radome was damaged.

"This happened around 400 feet high away from the airport area, around 10 am. The flight was immediately grounded. The flight has been repaired and is fit for travel," Airport Director G Chandramouli told NDTV.

The flight's return trip to Singapore was cancelled throwing travel plans of around 150 passengers out of gear.

Authorities blamed the incident on garbage in the surrounding residential areas for drawing birds closer to the airport.

"We are looking at various options to address this problem. The best solution of course could be to train birds to chase away birds. In the West, birds like falcons are trained for this purpose. They stay safe and ensure birds are chased away," Mr Chandramouli added.