Chennai Bakery Owner Arrested for Advertising Discriminating Muslims

The baker, who does business online, had shared an advertisement on WhatsApp.

The owner of a bakery in Chennai has been arrested for an advertisement he allegedly posted on WhatsApp which was discriminatory against Muslims. The baker, who does business online, had shared an advertisement on WhatsApp that said "Made by Jains on order. No Muslim staff", the police said.

A case of malicious intention to outrage religious feelings and intent to breach peace has been registered, police sources said. An investigation is on.

The advert was widely circulated on social media and drew much criticism, after which the police took action.

The shop "Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries" is located at Parthasarathi Puram in the T Nagar area.

Last month, more than 100 former bureaucrats wrote to Chief Ministers of states, expressing concern over the "harassment" of Muslims in parts of the country. They said the action of Tablighi Jamaat was "misguided and condemnable", but blamed some sections of the media for fuelling hostility.