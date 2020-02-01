Chennai Court Convicts 15, Acquits 1 In Child Sexual Assault Case

The quantum of punishment in the case will be announced on February 3 (Representational)

A special court in Chennai on Saturday convicted 15 people in the Ayanavaram child sexual assault case.

Judge RN Manjula of the court for the trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act convicted 15 while acquitting one. Another died during the course of the trial.

The quantum of punishment would be announced on February 3.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired minor girl by a group of 17 people, mostly plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators working in an apartment complex at Ayanavaram.

Police had charged the accused with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe, kidnapping and other charges and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused for over seven months.

The matter came to light after the survivor, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15, 2018.