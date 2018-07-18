Women Watch Chennai Homes Where Girl Was Raped By 17 Including Guard

The accused took her to spots which weren't covered by the CCTV cameras.

A day after 17 men, staff of a sparsely populated apartment complex in Chennai, were arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, the residents are worried for their safety. Till they decide whether to replace the security agency or replace the staff, a group of eight women residents have started guarding the entrance of the block.

"They used to smile, salute and we trusted them. Plumbers had free access to our homes. Now we are scared. They can knock us down anytime. Earlier, we concerned about danger lurking outside, now the danger is within," said one of the residents.

She added that she won't enter the swimming pool or gym if there are no residents around.

"We need to install CCTVs everywhere and ensure that they work," she added.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has asked for the girl to be sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A child rights activist had told the judges that the girl was raped for several weeks and requires psychological support and counseling prompting the court to issue the direction. The court also pulled up the Chennai Police for violating norms and demanded to know why the girl wasn't brought before the committee.

If the police report indicates that a child is in need of care and protection, the CWC decides whether the child needs to be removed from the custody of his family and placed in a children's home/shelter.

The girl, who is hearing-impaired and lives with her parents, was allegedly sedated and given spiked soft drinks by the attackers, who included security guards, electricians and plumbers.

The 66-year-old lift operator was the first to assault the girl, the police said. He allegedly invited others, who filmed each other raping the child. The cycle of abuse continued. The police say she was threatened and blackmailed with videos of the assault.

The accused allegedly took the girl to various places in the complex, including the basement, terrace, gym and public restrooms. Even though the complex has a network of CCTV cameras, the police say many do not function allowing the men to pick uncovered areas for the assault.

The girl confided in her elder sister, who told their parents and a complaint was filed on Sunday. The men were arrested the next day.

They were thrashed by lawyers and others when they were taken to court. Lawyers have also refused to represent the accused in court.