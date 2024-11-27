5 Women Grazing Cattle Killed After Car Rams Them Near Chennai

Out of the four, two students have been arrested

Five elderly women were killed after a speeding car crashed into them near on a highway near Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, some 56 km from state capital Chennai. The women, all aged above 65, were grazing their cattle when the accident happened.

The car, with four college students inside, was heading towards Mamallapuram when the accident happened. The car belonged to the parents of one of them.

After the accident, the public gathered at the spot got hold of two of the students and thrashed them, show visuals.

Out of the four, two students have been arrested and the police are looking for the other two. The driver of the car has a valid license, however, whether he was under the influence or not when he lost control is being investigated, a senior cop told NDTV.

