3 Girls Sexually Assaulted In Chennai, Were Brought To Accused By 9-Year-Old Boy

The police have registered a case and have formed teams to arrest the accused (Representational)

Three minor girls in Chennai were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who used a nine-year-old boy to bring them to him, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, currently on the run, lured the boy to bring the girls to the terrace of an apartment on the pretext of offering them chocolates. The alleged sexual assault took place on the terrace, the police said.

The incident came to light when the father of one of the girls filed a police complaint alleging three children, aged between seven and ten, had been sexually abused multiple times.

"We suspect the accused is from the same community," a senior police officer told NDTV.

"Though earlier there was allegation that the boy was behind the abuse, we believe he is innocent and was used just to bring the girls," he added.

The Neelangarai Police in Chennai have registered a case under POCSO and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.