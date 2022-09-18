Video: Chandigarh Hostel Locked, Girls Scale Gate To Protest Video Leak

Students scale the gate at Chandigarh University hostel

The gates of a hostel in Chandigarh University has been kept locked after girl students protested against the leak of an objectionable video from the building.

The protest has been going on since Saturday night. In new visuals, some girl students are seen scaling the gate and running out to join more protesters.

Sources said the university administration locked the gates outside Tagore Hostel to prevent a large build-up of protesters.

Senior officers of the Punjab Police and the Mohali district administration met a group of girl students this evening to defuse tension.

The police said a girl student of the hostel had shared a personal video with a man from Himachal Pradesh. The university in a statement rumours of student suicides and leak of multiple objectionable videos were false.

A police case has been filed and the student has been taken into custody.

"Some 4,000 women students live in the hostel. One of them has been arrested. Her phone has been seized and the cybercrime unit is analysing it," Punjab Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo told news agency PTI.

"The second part of the case is a group of women students in the hostel who saw the accused doing some objectionable acts. As the additional DG holding charge of women and child affairs, I was deputed to interact with the students because many rumours were circulating about this case," the officer said.

The officer said the students were worried over the alleged circulation of the video on social media.

With inputs from PTI