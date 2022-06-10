Punjab Transport Minister's SUV Stunt Shocks Internet, He Has Bizarre Explanation

Laljit Bhullar is Transport Minister of Punjab. (Photo: Twitter @Laljitbhullar)

Sticking out of the sunroof of his SUV, waving to an unapparent audience and garlands around his neck flapping around as his convoy moving at some speed, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar's video has gone viral online.

In the undated video posted by several Twitter users, two policemen are seen flanking Mr Bhullar, sticking out of windows on both sides and holding on precariously.

As those sharing the video criticised him for a number of reasons, including traffic violations and endangering the policemen's lives too, Mr Bhullar said the video was of celebrations three months ago when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won by a landslide in Punjab.

In a Twitter post, he said it was made viral by "irresponsible opposition parties that are in panic after seeing our good work". "I am a responsible and law-abiding citizen of this country. This is a ploy to defame me." His handle @Laljitbhullar does not have the Verified tag but is followed by Punjab AAP's official Twitter account, which retweeted his explanation about the viral video.

ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਘੇਰੇ 'ਚ ਮੇਰੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਰੀਬ 3 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਇੱਕ ਜਿੱਤ ਰੈਲੀ ਦੀ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਗ਼ੈਰ-ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੰਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਬੌਖਲਾਏ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।



ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਹਾਂ। ਇਹ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬਦਨਾਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਾਜਿਸ਼ ਹੈ! — Laljit Bhullar AAP (@Laljitbhullar) June 10, 2022

In the 28-second video clip, a celebratory Punjabi song plays in the background and there are at least two police vehicles seen ahead of him. Noticing the two police vehicles, several Twitter users were unconvinced by his explanation and asked how he had got such security cover just after victory.

"Power seems to have gone to his head," posted one user. This sentiment was expressed by several others. Some users tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asking him who'd be responsible if this resulted in an accident.

"A lawmaker should be a role-model and not a law-breaker. What message he is giving to youth of Punjab?" posted another user.

Among those who reacted was Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who sought answers from Chief Minister Mann and did not buy Mr Bhullar's excuse.

Tpt Minister is lying video is 3 months old how could he have 2 Gypsy escorts & 10 gunmen as Aap candidate?”Ek chori utton seena jori”Is this how @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann intend to end Vip culture? Do “Aam Aadmi's”behave like this? This is gross violation of MV Act Sec 84! https://t.co/J6QKYC2Ar4 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 10, 2022

Mr Bhullar, 40, is MLA from Patti constituency and is also the minister for hospitality.