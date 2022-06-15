Judge's Daughter Arrested For 2015 Chandigarh Murder Of Shooter Sippy Sidhu

Sippy Sidhu, who was also a corporate lawyer, was shot dead in a park in Chandigarh in 2015. (File)

Nearly seven years after the murder of a national-level shooter in Chandigarh, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an accused named Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh High Court's Acting Chief Justice Sabina.

The agency got four days' remand to interrogate Kalyani Singh. The CBI suspects that a woman was accompanying the murderer.

The bullet-ridden body of Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, who was also a corporate lawyer, was found in a park in Sector 27 of Chandigarh on September 15, 2015. Sidhu, who was 35, lived in Mohali. He was a grandson of Justice SS Sidhu, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The case was handed over to the CBI in 2016.

The role of a woman came up during earlier stages of the CBI investigation, but the agency wanted to gather more clues. In September 2016, it even announced Rs 5 lakh for anyone with clues.

In a newspaper advertisement at the time, the CBI said, "There is reason to believe that a woman was accompanying Sippy's killer at the time of the murder. The said woman is also being given this opportunity to come forward and contact us if she is innocent. Otherwise it shall be presumed that she was a party to the offence."

In December 2021, the CBI increased the reward for clues to Rs 10 lakh. It had filed an 'untraced report' in the court in 2020, seeking to continue the probe into the role of a woman. At the latest hearing, the CBI had sought a month's time to file a status report.

On Wednesday, a CBI spokesperson said, "During further investigation, the alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested."

She was produced before special judge Sukhdev Singh and remanded to four days' custody of the CBI.