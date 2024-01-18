Raghav Chadha's 'Gully Cricket' Swipe At BJP Over Chandigarh Mayor Polls

AAP MP Raghav Chadha with Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal in Chandigarh. ANI

Amid the political face-off in Chandigarh over mayoral polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha today accused BJP of trying to postpone the election because it is scared of "INDIA's triumph". This comes amid allegations by Congress and AAP leaders that the BJP was trying to halt the election to avoid defeat. AAP and Congress have joined ranks to take on BJP in the mayoral polls.

There has been no official confirmation of the postponement of the polls yet. Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, however, told the media that they have been informed that the election won't take place today because the presiding officer has fallen sick. Mr Bansal said no new date has been given for the polling. The two parties have been holding protests, alleging that they are not being allowed to enter the municipal corporation premises.

Mr Chadha, who has been camping in Chandigarh, posted on X that the BJP has been "gripped by 'democracy-phobia' - a fear of democracy and free and fair elections".

"BJP is scared of INDIA's triumph. With 20 out of the total 36 votes in its favour, INDIA alliance is poised to win the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections. BJP is all set to lose badly. This has given the BJP sleepless nights and forced its dirty tricks department to work overtime. Result? First, the Secretary of Elections falls sick, and now, the Presiding Officer has also fallen sick. All this to adjourn the election," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the developments in Chandigarh "undeniably serves as an evidence that the BJP is, without a doubt, afraid of INDIA alliance".

The BJP, Mr Chadha said, is "like a disgruntled child who, upon being called out in gully cricket, takes away the bat and declares an end to the game".

"Is our democracy so weak that elections will only happen when the BJP is winning, and elections will be adjourned if the BJP is losing?," he asked.

Mr Chadha has also said AAP will approach Punjab and Haryana High Court over the matter.

The election for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were to take place today. As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors and ex-officio member MP -- actor--politician Kirron Kher -- with voting rights.

The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven -- bringing the alliance number to 20. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.