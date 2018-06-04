Chandigarh Rape Survivor Attacked With Acid-Like Chemical On Way To Court The rape survivor was on her way to court when two unidentified men on a motorcycle attacked her. The two men escaped after assaulting the woman.

An 18-year-old rape survivor in Chandigarh on Monday while she was walking down a road. The woman was on her way to court when two unidentified men on a motorcycle attacked her. The two men escaped after assaulting the woman, according to news agency Press Trust of India. The woman had to attend a court hearing in connection with the rape case that she had filed last year. She was taken to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital or GMSH in Sector 16, Chandigarh.



According to news agency PTI, quoting police officials, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the attack. However, she complained of a burning sensation in her eyes and her face.



The nature of the chemical substance that was thrown at the woman has not yet been ascertained.



Police officials have said that they are investigating the incident and are also recording the rape survivor's statement over the incident.



The 18-year-old woman had last year alleged that she had been raped by a man from Jammu in a hotel in Chandigarh, according to the police.



The assault took place in an area near Chandigarh's PGIMER institute and Panjab University.



(With Inputs From PTI)



