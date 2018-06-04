Chandigarh Rape Survivor Attacked With Acid-Like Chemical On Way To Court

According to news agency PTI, quoting police officials, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the attack. However, she complained of a burning sensation in her eyes and her face.
The nature of the chemical substance that was thrown at the woman has not yet been ascertained.
Police officials have said that they are investigating the incident and are also recording the rape survivor's statement over the incident.
The 18-year-old woman had last year alleged that she had been raped by a man from Jammu in a hotel in Chandigarh, according to the police.
The assault took place in an area near Chandigarh's PGIMER institute and Panjab University.
(With Inputs From PTI)