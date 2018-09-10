Bharat Bandh: Protest March In Chandigarh, Shops Shut In Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who was leading the protest in Jalandhar.

Congress workers today held demonstrations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in protest against rising fuel prices as part of its 'Bharat bandh' call.

There was no report of any untoward incident from any place as sufficient security arrangements were made by the police to maintain law and order, officials said.

In the morning, shopkeepers and traders at some places kept the shutters down in Punjab and Haryana.

However, Congress workers led by local leaders also requested other shopkeepers to close their shops in support of party's nationwide bandh call.

In Chandigarh, former railway minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal led the protest march against the BJP-led government for the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

"Every section of the society is supporting us in the bandh call. And traders and shopkeepers have shut down their shops in support of our call," said Chandigarh Congress leader H S Lucky claimed.

Later, Congress leaders took out a protest march starting from Sector 22-17.

In Punjab, Congress workers, carrying placards, held demonstrations at several places including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Morinda.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who was leading the protest in Jalandhar, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the rise in fuel prices, saying the government had turned a "blind eye" to the sufferings of common man who had been severely hit because of "consistent" increase in rates of petrol and diesel.

"The way the prices of petrol and diesel are going upwards, the days are not far when it will cross the Rs. 100 per litre mark," Mr Jakhar said.

The Gurdaspur MP also called upon people to root out the BJP government during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress workers also raised slogans against the union government, accusing the BJP government of doing nothing but causing suffering to common man during its regime.

In Ludhiana, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu led the protest while in Dinanagar and Patiala, cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Aruna Chaudhary participated in the demonstrations.

In Mohali, cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu led party workers in holding demonstration against the rising fuel prices.

Congress workers in Haryana took out protest march and held demonstrations at several places including Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Panipat.