Live Updates From #HungerFreeIndia Telethon: Join The Together With Children Initiative To Support Millions Who Face Hunger During Coronavirus Outbreak

NDTV and World Vision India, a non-profit organisation, have joined hands to support millions of children and their families across India who continue to face hunger and inadequate nutrition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When a strong defence against the virus is good nutrition and strong immunity, thousands of vulnerable children and their parents are uncertain of their next meal. Join the campaign and help us raise funds to reach out to thousands of families with immediate relief assistance and long-term recovery and rehabilitation programmes.
Here are the Live Updates from the #HungerFreeIndia Telethon:
Join us for the 2-hour #HungerFreeIndia Telethon to help raise funds for feeding children and families in need, during the Coronavirus ourtbreak
Key Campaign Objectives of Together With Children Towards A Hunger Free India Campaign
Join the #HungerFreeIndia campaign and help us raise funds to reach out to thousands of families with immediate relief assistance and long-term recovery and rehabilitation programmes.