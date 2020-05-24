Live Updates From #RangDeIndia Telethon: Make A Social Investment To Help Farmers In Distress

Rang De and NDTV have come together to highlight the impending crisis faced by small and marginal farmers across the country. As part of the Rang De India telethon, we are making a clarion call to the ordinary citizens of India to join hands in support of small and marginal farmers and make a social investment that will be disbursed to farmers directly. By providing interest-free loans to farmers in distress, we would like to ensure that they are able to take care of themselves and their families, while at the same time carry on with their farming.

Here are the Live Updates from the #RangDeIndia Telethon:

May 24, 2020 00:26 (IST) Join the 2-hour Special #RangDeIndia Telethon and help our farmers in distress



May 24, 2020 00:24 (IST) While our farmers are working hard to ensure that we continue to have food on our table, your interest free loans will ensure the farmer's family does not go hungry. To invest and help farmers in distress click here.







May 24, 2020 00:17 (IST) By providing interest free loans to farmers in distress, we would like to ensure that they are able to take care of themselves and their families, while at the same time carry on with their farming.





May 24, 2020 00:04 (IST) Rang De, a peer-to-peer lending platform that enables individuals to invest in fellow Indians and NDTV have come together to highlight the impending crisis faced by small and marginal farmers across the country.

Rang De, a peer-to-peer lending platform that enables individuals to invest in fellow Indians and NDTV have come together to highlight the impending crisis faced by small and marginal farmers across the country.

May 23, 2020 23:59 (IST) Access to credit to marginal farmers in the current times is more important than ever before. With institutional credit becoming harder to access. Access to credit to marginal farmers in the current times is more important than ever before. With institutional credit becoming harder to access.

May 23, 2020 23:58 (IST) Marginal farmers who are getting ready for the upcoming sowing season are in urgent need of credit for inputs and for the sustenance of their own families. Marginal farmers who are getting ready for the upcoming sowing season are in urgent need of credit for inputs and for the sustenance of their own families.

May 23, 2020 23:56 (IST) Amidst the lockdown, fear of falling prices of food grains, drop in exports and lower demand have created a distress situation across communities of small and marginal farmers.

Amidst the lockdown, fear of falling prices of food grains, drop in exports and lower demand have created a distress situation across communities of small and marginal farmers.