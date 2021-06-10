Live Updates From The #HelpingHands Telethon: An Initiative To Set-Up COVID Centres For Children And Vaccinate People In Rural India

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) and ChildFund present India's Helping Hands, supported by WhatsApp. The campaign aims to raise funds to set-up child-friendly COVID centres and run vaccination drives in vulnerable districts of rural India. These funds will also be used to protect the people of rural India from the severity of the third wave and in the long term, will help skill people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic and make them self-sufficient once more.

Here are the live updates from the #HelpingHands telethon:

Jun 13, 2021 18:03 (IST) HelpingHands: An Initiative To Provide Support To Rural India Amid COVID-19 And Build Child-Friendly COVID Centres



Jun 13, 2021 17:57 (IST) NDTV and ChildFund India are coming together with a special campaign to raise funds for child-friendly COVID Centers which will be equipped with all medical equipment required, food and will conduct vaccination drives.



Join the 'India's #HelpingHands' telethon on NDTV today, 7-9pm (IST) to support this initiative.

To donate and support the campaign click here





Jun 13, 2021 17:44 (IST) #HelpingHands: Join the campaign and help India fight COVID-19



The funds raised will aid in providing support to the rural India in facing the challenges of COVID-19.

To donate and support the campaign, click here





Jun 11, 2021 23:34 (IST) ChildFund aims to help at least 1 crore people by supporting primary, secondary and community healthcare centers with basic medical equipment and supplies





Jun 11, 2021 23:24 (IST) The funds raised under the campaign will also be used to help the people of rural India challenges of the pandemic



To donate and support the campaign click here



Jun 11, 2021 23:12 (IST) India's #HelpingHands: An initiative of NDTV and ChildFund supported by WhatsApp for raising funds for resources critical to fighting the pandemic



Join the campaign, tune in on June 13, Sunday at 7 pm (IST) on NDTV 24x7.

Jun 11, 2021 23:01 (IST) The health crisis brought India together, united in grief and pain that saw strangers come forward to help those in need.

Jun 11, 2021 22:50 (IST) From rising number of deaths, extreme pressure on the healthcare system, lack of essential medical facilities and medicines, to loss of livelihood and increase in hunger and distress, people across the country have been facing challenges at multiple levels.

