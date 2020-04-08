Live Updates: #India4All, A Special Telethon To Raise Money For Homeless Affected By The Lockdown

India's nationwide lockdown has hit the poor the hardest – the homeless, the migrant labour, those who live in slums, the daily wagers – India's most vulnerable population. Hungry and homeless, these Indians have no money and no food.

Oxfam India has already started work in Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Nearly 22,000 packets of hot meals have been provided in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meals are being provided to at least 2000 migrant workers, just in Delhi. We have reached out to over 6000 households with dry ration in Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The idea is to quickly scale up the response in a big way to complement government's efforts. The aim is to reach 50,000 families (250,000 individuals) with such direct delivery support as food (dry rations and cooked meals) and drinking water, safety kits for frontline workers and essential health and hygiene supplies (soap, disinfectants, sanitisers, masks, sanitary napkins etc). The Oxfam India— NDTV #India4All telethon is a campaign that aims to raise awareness and also the money that such an effort requires. It aims to bring together India in support of its own, who are suffering terribly during a period that affects us all.



