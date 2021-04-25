Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, April 25, 2021. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 90.40 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 80.73 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 87.81 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Currently, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.40 80.73 Mumbai 96.83 87.81 Chennai 92.43 85.75 Kolkata 90.62 83.61 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 23, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.06 per cent down at $ 65.36 per barrel. Rupee settled lower by seven paise at 75.01 against the US dollar amid fears of the second wave of COVID-19, which weighed on investor sentiment.