Receive Today's Fuel Rates On Your Mobile. Here's How

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state

Did you know you can receive the current fuel prices in different parts of the country on your mobile? State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - the country's largest fuel retailer - enables users to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel in an SMS. All you have to do is send an SMS in a particular format to the service number 9224992249. At present, oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil - review the retail prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. Fuel rates vary from region to region due to local taxes.

So what is the format of this SMS? For example, to find out about the current fuel rates applicable in the national capital, send the following text to 9224992249:

RSP 102072

In the text above, notice that there is space between "RSP" and "102072", and the number is a "dealer code" assigned to New Delhi.

Let's relook at the format. It is:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's a list of dealer codes you can choose from:

City SMS Text New Delhi RSP 102072 Mumbai RSP 108412 Chennai RSP 133593 Kolkata RSP 119941 Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Lucknow RSP 155054 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

State-run companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel pumps in the country.