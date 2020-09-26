Receive Today's Fuel Rates On Your Mobile. Here's How

Did you know you can receive the current fuel prices in different parts of the country on your mobile? State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - the country's largest fuel retailer - enables users to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel in an SMS. All you have to do is send an SMS in a particular format to the service number 9224992249. At present, oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil - review the retail prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. Fuel rates vary from region to region due to local taxes.
So what is the format of this SMS? For example, to find out about the current fuel rates applicable in the national capital, send the following text to 9224992249:
RSP 102072
In the text above, notice that there is space between "RSP" and "102072", and the number is a "dealer code" assigned to New Delhi.
Let's relook at the format. It is:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here's a list of dealer codes you can choose from:
|City
|SMS Text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
State-run companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel pumps in the country.