Diesel Rate Cut For Second Straight Day, Petrol Price Unchanged

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to factors such as local taxes

Diesel prices were lowered marginally in metros on Saturday, marking a second straight day of downward revision, whereas petrol rates were maintained at existing levels. In Delhi, the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 70.94 per litre, from Rs 71.10 per litre, with effect from 6 am on September 26, but that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.06 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 77.36 per litre on Saturday.

Currently, fuel rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 26:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.94 Mumbai 87.74 77.36 Chennai 84.14 76.40 Kolkata 82.59 74.46 Source: Indian Oil

The three state-run companies revise petrol and diesel rates from time to time to align them with global benchmark oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Currently, Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil prices - are near $42 per barrel, whereas the rupee is at 73.61 against the US dollar.