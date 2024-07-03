Who Is Namita Thapar, Shark Tank Judge Set To Earn Rs 127 Crore From IPO

Entrepreneur Namita Thapar is set to reap a remarkable 293x return on her initial investment in Emcure Pharmaceuticals. With the company's IPO launch on July 3, Ms Thapar will sell approximately 12.68 lakh shares through the Offer for Sale component, fetching her nearly Rs 127 crore. Her initial investment of Rs 2.18 crore, made at an average price of Rs 3.44 per share, has grown significantly, with the IPO price band ranging from Rs 960 to Rs 1,008 per share.

Here are a few facts about Namita Thapar:

1. Namita Vikas Thapar was born on March 21, 1977, in Pune, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Emcure Pharma CEO Satish Ramanlal Mehta. She holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business and is a Chartered Accountant.

2. Ms Thapar joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals in 1999 as CFO and expanded her role to oversee Indian operations. She is now the Executive Director, reappointed for an additional five-year term effective July 28, 2024. She is also the founder of Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company focused on promoting youth entrepreneurship across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

3. Beyond her corporate roles, Namita Thapar is an active investor, having participated in the business reality show Shark Tank India. During the show's first season, she invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies. There, she was famously known for her straight-shooting approach, often saying, "Yeh meri expertise nahi hai, toh I am out (This isn't my expertise, so I'm out)."

4. During the Covid pandemic, Ms Thapar hosted a YouTube talk show, Uncondition Yourself, addressing women's health and breaking down stigmas. She is also a key player in various government initiatives, including the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, Niti Aayog's Digital Health Task Force and the Champions of Change program launched by PM Narendra Modi.

5. She has received the Economic Times '40 under Forty' award, Barclays Hurun Next Gen Leader recognition, and has been listed on the Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List. She also serves on boards like Fuqua School of Business and TiE Mumbai. A sought-after speaker, Namita Thapar has given speeches at Harvard Business School, IIM-A, ET women's conference, FICCI and more.