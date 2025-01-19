Who Will Present The Union Budget 2025 On February 1?

The Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in Parliament on February 1. This will be the second Budget of the BJP-led NDA government since its re-election for a third term in 2024.



Who Will Present The Union Budget 2025?



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY 2025-2026 on February 1. She has served as India's Finance Minister for six years, and in that period presented seven Budgets. This year, she will table her sixth consecutive Union Budget and eighth in total.



Before Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Jaitley held the record for presenting five consecutive Budgets from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Following Jaitley's tenure, Piyush Goyal presented the interim Budget for 2019-20 on February 1, 2019, before Nirmala Sitharaman took over.



The record for the most Budgets presented by a Finance Minister was once held by Morarji Desai, who was the fourth Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979. Morarji Desai, during his tenure as Finance Minister from 1959 to 1964, presented five annual Budgets and one interim Budget. He also presented two interim Budgets in 1962 and 1967. His record stood unchallenged for over 50 years until Nirmala Sitharaman broke it in 2024.



Since 2017, the Budget has consistently been presented on February 1, ensuring sufficient time for effective policy implementation before the new financial year begins on April 1.

This year, despite falling on a Saturday, the stock market will remain open, and the Budget will be broadcast live across various channels and online platforms.