Who Are Gig Workers? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Major Benefit For Them

In a significant move under Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that gig workers will now be eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world's largest health insurance scheme. This initiative aims to provide crucial healthcare coverage to gig workers who do not receive traditional employment benefits.

Who Are Gig Workers?



Gig workers are individuals engaged in short-term, flexible jobs, such as driving cabs, online delivery services, or freelance work. This category is growing rapidly, and according to projections, by 2030, gig workers will constitute approximately 4.1% of India's total workforce, or around 23.5 crore people.

What is AB-PMJAY?



Launched in September 2018, AB-PMJAY is a health insurance initiative designed to provide free treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh per year for every eligible family. The scheme is managed by the National Health Authority (NHA) and offers immediate benefits with no waiting period, including coverage for pre-existing conditions. Initially covering 10.74 crore families, it now extends to 14.74 crore families, benefiting nearly 70 crore people.

The inclusion of gig workers in the scheme follows recommendations made by the NHA to expand coverage for those without any form of health insurance. This move aligns with the goals outlined in the National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes universal health coverage for all.