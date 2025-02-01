Union Budget 2025: Government To Boost Footwear, Leather, And Toy Manufacturing Sectors

Finance Minister emphasised the importance of clean tech and broadband connectivity.
New Delhi:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that a focused scheme will be launched for the footwear and leather sectors, while steps will be taken to make India a global toy manufacturing hub.
The government will also launch a mission to support clean technology manufacturing activities, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26.
She emphasised that investment as a third engine includes investing in people, innovation, and the economy.
Additionally, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres, Sitharaman added.
