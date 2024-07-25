How Much Those Earning Between Rs 10-25 Lakh Will Save In Taxes Now

Representational Image

The recent Union Budget 2024 has introduced significant changes to the taxation of capital gains and rationalisation of TDS rates.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday increased the standard deduction for salaried employees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 and increased the family pension deduction for pensioners from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

These changes will benefit around four crore salaried individuals and pensioners, allowing them to save up to Rs 18,200 annually.

Savings for various income groups

Income: Rs 10 lakh

Existing tax regime: Tax = Rs 54,600

Proposed tax regime: Tax = Rs 44,200

Savings: Rs 10,400

Income: Rs 15 lakh

Existing tax regime: Tax = Rs 1,45,600

Proposed tax regime: Tax = Rs 1,30,000

Savings: Rs 15,600

Income: Rs 20 lakh

Existing tax regime: Tax = Rs 2,96,400

Proposed tax regime: Tax = Rs 2,78,200

Savings: Rs 18,200

Income: Rs 25 lakh

Existing tax regime: Tax = Rs 4,52,400

Proposed tax regime: Tax = Rs 4,34,200

Savings: Rs 18,200

1️⃣0️⃣ proposed Amendments relating to Direct Taxes in the Budget Proposal 2024-25



▪️ Substantial relief in the new tax regime with new slabs and tax rates



▪️Standard deduction to salaried individuals and pensioners increased from Rs 50,000 to 75,000



(1/6)#UnionBudget2024… pic.twitter.com/HBBim61x80 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 24, 2024

Proposed tax slabs 2024

Up to Rs 3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3 lakh - Rs 7 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 7 lakh - Rs 10 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 10 lakh - Rs 12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12 lakh - Rs 15 lakh: 20 per cent

More than Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

The proposed tax structure widens the income slabs, providing relief to taxpayers. Specifically, the 5 per cent slab has been extended up to Rs 7 lakh, compared to Rs 6 lakh currently. The 10 per cent slab has also been extended up to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 9 lakh currently. In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister also announced a "comprehensive review" of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This review aims to reduce disputes and litigation and is proposed to be completed within six months