Sensex Jumps 1,000 Points, Nifty Breaches 25,000 After Trading Flat Till Noon

Sensex jumped past 1,000 points today after trading flat till noon. Nifty too soared by rising over 1.5 per cent and breached 25,000 for the first time since October 17 in 2024.

Sensex was up 1,260.14 points at 1:55 pm while Nifty was up 396.55 points at 25,063.45.

Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade in the morning, dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and weak trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 106.78 points to 81,223.78 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 38.45 points to 24,628.45.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 247.22 points lower at 81,082.80, and the Nifty quoted 67.15 points down at 24,599.75.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 2.10 per cent to USD 64.70 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 931.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex climbed 182.34 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,330.56. The Nifty rose by 88.55 points or 0.36 per cent to 24,666.90.